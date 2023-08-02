Matson (NYSE:MATX) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $773.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.35 million. Matson had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.49 earnings per share.

Matson Stock Up 0.6 %

Matson stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.49. 141,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,599. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.21. Matson has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $96.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.37.

Matson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $937,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,688,219.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Matson news, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $545,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,081,258.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $937,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,688,219.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,459,756 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 5.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matson during the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Matson by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Matson during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Matson during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Matson from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Matson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Matson from $73.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

