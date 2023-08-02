Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Insider Sells $998,577.36 in Stock

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) insider Steve Totzke sold 47,014 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $998,577.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,580.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mattel Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.25. 2,558,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,107,709. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $24.38.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.14. Mattel had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Mattel from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mattel from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAT

Institutional Trading of Mattel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Mattel by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 30,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mattel by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Mattel by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Mattel by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 99,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

About Mattel

(Get Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.