MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Receives $38.45 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.30.

Several brokerages recently commented on MXL. BNP Paribas raised shares of MaxLinear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MaxLinear from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $43.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.16 and its 200 day moving average is $32.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the first quarter worth $864,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in MaxLinear by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in MaxLinear by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 26.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

