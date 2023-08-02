MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Receives $38.45 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.30.
Several brokerages recently commented on MXL. BNP Paribas raised shares of MaxLinear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MaxLinear from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.
MaxLinear Stock Performance
Shares of MXL stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $43.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.16 and its 200 day moving average is $32.20.
About MaxLinear
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.
