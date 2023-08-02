Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Acquires 1,537 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated makes up approximately 2.1% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $19,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after acquiring an additional 462,997 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764,492 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,302,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,789,000 after acquiring an additional 90,325 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,212,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,366,000 after acquiring an additional 299,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,904,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,537,000 after acquiring an additional 23,682 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,006.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,365,301.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,106 shares of company stock worth $4,590,718. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MKC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,132,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,332. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.58. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $70.60 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.03.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.23%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.