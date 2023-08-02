Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Buys 847 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,107 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MDT has been the topic of several research reports. 22nd Century Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. CL King started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.72.
MDT traded down $2.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,505,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,853,253. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $113.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.63. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $95.60.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.87%.
In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
