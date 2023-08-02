Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Has $273,000 Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,210 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 121.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 0.9 %

Visa stock traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.56. 4,866,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,279,363. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.36. The company has a market cap of $445.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $245.37.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.32.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,872,767 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

