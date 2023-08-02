Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Has $31.62 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 3.4% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $31,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PepsiCo by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,637,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,579,000 after acquiring an additional 267,641 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,008,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,519,707,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,187,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,714,185. The company has a market capitalization of $259.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 88.62%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

