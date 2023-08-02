Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Increases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 42.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 17,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in PayPal by 2.0% in the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 42,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 4.5% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 98,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in PayPal by 36.3% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 19,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV bought a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL traded down $2.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,703,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,979,476. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.10. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.95 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The company has a market cap of $81.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.03.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

