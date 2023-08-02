McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,639 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,801 shares of company stock valued at $6,118,170. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.5 %

MCD stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $289.62. 2,385,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,581,832. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $291.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 133.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.93%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

