MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Shares Gap Up to $11.12

Shares of MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.12, but opened at $11.56. MedAvail shares last traded at $12.59, with a volume of 1,870 shares trading hands.

MedAvail Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.62 million, a P/E ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 0.43.

Get MedAvail alerts:

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter. MedAvail had a negative net margin of 150.00% and a negative return on equity of 211.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MedAvail Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of MedAvail during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,572,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MedAvail during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MedAvail by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 134,315 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MedAvail during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

(Get Free Report)

MedAvail Holdings, Inc, a technology-enabled retail pharmacy technology and services company, develops and commercializes self-service pharmacy, mobile application, and kiosk solutions in the United States and Canada. It offers a pharmacy technology solution, including the MedAvail MedCenter, which enables on-site pharmacy in medical clinics, retail store locations, employer sites with and without onsite clinics, and other location where onsite prescription dispensing is desired, as well as establishes an audio-visual connection to a live pharmacist enabling prescription drug dispensing to occur directly to a patient with real-time supervision by a pharmacist.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MedAvail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedAvail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.