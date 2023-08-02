MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Shares Gap Up to $11.12

Shares of MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.12, but opened at $11.56. MedAvail shares last traded at $12.59, with a volume of 1,870 shares trading hands.
MedAvail Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.62 million, a P/E ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 0.43.
MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter. MedAvail had a negative net margin of 150.00% and a negative return on equity of 211.71%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
MedAvail Company Profile
MedAvail Holdings, Inc, a technology-enabled retail pharmacy technology and services company, develops and commercializes self-service pharmacy, mobile application, and kiosk solutions in the United States and Canada. It offers a pharmacy technology solution, including the MedAvail MedCenter, which enables on-site pharmacy in medical clinics, retail store locations, employer sites with and without onsite clinics, and other location where onsite prescription dispensing is desired, as well as establishes an audio-visual connection to a live pharmacist enabling prescription drug dispensing to occur directly to a patient with real-time supervision by a pharmacist.
