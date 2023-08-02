MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Trading Up 7.1%

MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 649,754 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 252% from the average session volume of 184,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

MediPharm Labs Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

MediPharm Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MediPharm Labs Corp., a pharmaceutical company, produces and sells pharmaceutical-quality cannabis oil and concentrates, and advanced derivative products in Canada and internationally. The company formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and advanced cannabinoid-based products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MediPharm Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediPharm Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.