Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,648 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 15,645 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $17,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Medtronic
In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,377.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Medtronic Stock Performance
Shares of MDT traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.96. 879,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,819,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $95.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.63.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Medtronic Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.87%.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Medtronic
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 Things to Love About Roku’s Earnings
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- PetMed Express: A Stock To Watch For A Potential Turnaround
- How to Build Wealth with the Dividend Aristocrat Index
- Is AMD Ready To Rocket Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.