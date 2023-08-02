Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Short Interest Down 7.2% in July

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,620,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the June 30th total of 7,130,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.
Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 127,655.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,100,544,000 after buying an additional 14,149,287 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 9,401.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,182 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,322,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,235,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,262 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Medtronic Price Performance
MDT traded down $2.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.46. 5,505,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,853,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $113.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $95.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.63.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Medtronic Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.87%.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
