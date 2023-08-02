Melkior Resources (CVE:MKR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.16

Melkior Resources Inc. (CVE:MKR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 2500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Melkior Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.41 million, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.21.

Melkior Resources Company Profile

Melkior Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, and silver deposits, as well as base metals. Its flagship property includes the Carscallen project, which comprises 320 claim units covering an area of approximately 47 square kilometers located to the west of Timmins, Ontario.

