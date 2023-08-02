Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.95-$3.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $58.60 billion-$59.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.18 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.95-3.05 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a hold rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.84.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE MRK traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,402,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,835,271. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.08 and a 200 day moving average of $110.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.52 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.03%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Ruggaard & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

