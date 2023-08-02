Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Buys 193 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.82.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.02. The stock had a trading volume of 928,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,481,603. The firm has a market cap of $370.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $158.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.09 and its 200 day moving average is $147.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,315,668.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,908.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

