Merriman Wealth Management LLC Buys 345 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.13. The stock had a trading volume of 80,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,363. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.46. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $91.24 and a twelve month high of $109.01.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

