Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $299,000 Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,217,075,000 after buying an additional 9,520,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,000,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,886,000 after acquiring an additional 52,184 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $505,181,000 after acquiring an additional 86,561 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 838,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,400,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,675,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $4.49 on Wednesday, reaching $492.47. The stock had a trading volume of 159,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,950. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $500.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $473.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $465.59.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

