Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $485,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $165.51. The company had a trading volume of 114,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,435. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $167.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

