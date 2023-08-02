Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $733,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,011 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VSS. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.62. The company had a trading volume of 26,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,701. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.03 and a 52-week high of $116.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.