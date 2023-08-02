Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 243 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,058,235,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,896,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,494,194,000 after buying an additional 6,133,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 17,439.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after buying an additional 2,933,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.05.

Chevron Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $162.30. 7,530,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,093,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.39 and its 200 day moving average is $162.39. The firm has a market cap of $307.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.46 and a 1 year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The company’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

