Mesa Laboratories (MLAB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Mesa Laboratories to post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.05). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.43 million. On average, analysts expect Mesa Laboratories to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $127.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.49. Mesa Laboratories has a twelve month low of $114.21 and a twelve month high of $216.41. The company has a market capitalization of $685.65 million, a P/E ratio of 795.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 206.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,816 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $439,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

