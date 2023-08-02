Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,091 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $10.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $311.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,096,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,979,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $326.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.31.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total transaction of $213,127.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,325,052.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $213,127.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,325,052.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,330 shares of company stock valued at $9,788,758 in the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.93.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

