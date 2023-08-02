Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.10

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.10 and last traded at $12.68, with a volume of 15716 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Metals Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Metals Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Get Metals Acquisition alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MTAL

Metals Acquisition Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Metals Acquisition

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.18.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTAL. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Maso Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Flow State Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Metals Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Metals Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. Metals Acquisition Limited is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metals Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.