MetisDAO Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $15.16 or 0.00052037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $67.73 million and $1.57 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00020285 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00017416 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00014212 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,170.00 or 1.00094724 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 15.37886379 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $1,633,895.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.