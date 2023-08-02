MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Stock Price Down 3.5%

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.18 and last traded at $11.19. 766,334 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,248,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MFA

MFA Financial Price Performance

MFA Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is -129.63%.

Institutional Trading of MFA Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,109,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,770,000 after purchasing an additional 835,717 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,987,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,157,000 after purchasing an additional 565,972 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 1,376.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,024,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,951,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,956,000 after purchasing an additional 122,878 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 356.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,722,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,041 shares during the period. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MFA Financial

(Get Free Report)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.