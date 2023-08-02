MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Declares Dividend of $0.01

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Thursday, August 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:CXE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.50. 79,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,899. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.54. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $4.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 299,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 294,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 191,258 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 723.1% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 352,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 309,480 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 268,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 128,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 40,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

