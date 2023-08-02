MFS Intermediate High Income Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:CIF)

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0145 per share on Thursday, August 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.69. 39,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,960. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.70. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15.
About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.
