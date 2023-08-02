MFS Intermediate High Income Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:CIF)

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0145 per share on Thursday, August 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.69. 39,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,960. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.70. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 25,427 shares in the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 19,076 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 15,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 243,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. 8.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

