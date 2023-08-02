MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Plans $0.02 Dividend

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0207 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MIN stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.76. The company had a trading volume of 202,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,583. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.80. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIN. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 15,073 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 231.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 24,958 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. 45.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

