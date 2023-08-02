MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Plans $0.02 Dividend

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0207 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of MIN stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.76. The company had a trading volume of 202,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,583. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.80. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.
