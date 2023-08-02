MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Announces Dividend of $0.02

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0175 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, August 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th.
MFM stock remained flat at $5.27 on Wednesday. 123,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,009. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.15. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $5.94.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $87,000.
MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
