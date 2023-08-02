MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Sells $99,941.60 in Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) Director Karen Seaberg sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $99,941.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,164,726.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Karen Seaberg sold 7,334 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total value of $781,657.72.

On Monday, July 3rd, Karen Seaberg sold 4,264 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $454,499.76.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Karen Seaberg sold 985 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total value of $100,174.50.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Karen Seaberg sold 3,692 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.92, for a total value of $350,444.64.

On Thursday, May 25th, Karen Seaberg sold 608 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $60,623.68.

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.02. 90,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.46. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.68 and a 1-year high of $125.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $201.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. MGP Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 10.41%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGPI. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 13.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

