Michael P. Connors Sells 50,000 Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Stock

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) CEO Michael P. Connors sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,447,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,236,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Information Services Group Stock Down 2.1 %

III traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $5.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,479. The company has a market capitalization of $244.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.89. Information Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $78.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.88 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Information Services Group Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Information Services Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This is a boost from Information Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in III. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the first quarter valued at $24,589,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,589,000. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,667,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,759,000 after acquiring an additional 544,497 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 227.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 612,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 425,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 230.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 406,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 283,600 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on III shares. Raymond James upgraded Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Information Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Information Services Group

Information Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.