Michael P. Connors Sells 50,000 Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Stock

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) CEO Michael P. Connors sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,447,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,236,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Information Services Group Stock Down 2.1 %
III traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $5.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,479. The company has a market capitalization of $244.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.89. Information Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $78.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.88 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in III. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the first quarter valued at $24,589,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,589,000. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,667,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,759,000 after acquiring an additional 544,497 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 227.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 612,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 425,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 230.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 406,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 283,600 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have recently commented on III shares. Raymond James upgraded Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Information Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.
