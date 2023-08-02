Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Given New $25.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Midland States Bancorp’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MSBI. StockNews.com started coverage on Midland States Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Midland States Bancorp from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Midland States Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Midland States Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $28.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.30. The stock has a market cap of $516.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Midland States Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 86.7% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 98.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 185.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 95.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

Further Reading

