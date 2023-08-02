Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Given New $25.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Midland States Bancorp’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MSBI. StockNews.com started coverage on Midland States Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Midland States Bancorp from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday.
Shares of NASDAQ MSBI opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Midland States Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $28.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.30. The stock has a market cap of $516.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.87.
Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.
