MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MDXG. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of MiMedx Group from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

MiMedx Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.71 million, a PE ratio of -28.32 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.98. MiMedx Group has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $8.20.

Insider Activity at MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.48 million. Analysts expect that MiMedx Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 51,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $276,377.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,018.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 51,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $276,377.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,018.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 5,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $35,437.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 656,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,659.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,078 shares of company stock valued at $403,610 over the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDXG. Swiss National Bank raised its position in MiMedx Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in MiMedx Group by 16.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 11,208 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MiMedx Group in the first quarter worth $151,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in MiMedx Group by 56.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 22,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in MiMedx Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

About MiMedx Group

(Get Free Report)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.