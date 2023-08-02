Mind Medicine (MindMed) (MNMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.10). On average, analysts expect Mind Medicine (MindMed) to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Performance

MNMD traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,512. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.56. Mind Medicine has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $19.95.

Insider Activity at Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In related news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 15,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $49,606.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 623,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 15,502 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $49,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 623,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Schond L. Greenway sold 11,635 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $37,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 248,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,920 shares of company stock valued at $108,544 in the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter worth $29,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 38.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 26,583 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 77.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 45,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MNMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, April 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mind Medicine (MindMed) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

Featured Stories

