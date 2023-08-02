Mind Medicine (MindMed) (MNMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.10). On average, analysts expect Mind Medicine (MindMed) to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Performance
MNMD traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,512. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.56. Mind Medicine has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $19.95.
Insider Activity at Mind Medicine (MindMed)
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter worth $29,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 38.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 26,583 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 77.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 45,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MNMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, April 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mind Medicine (MindMed) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.
About Mind Medicine (MindMed)
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mind Medicine (MindMed)
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 3 Things to Love About Roku’s Earnings
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- PetMed Express: A Stock To Watch For A Potential Turnaround
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Is AMD Ready To Rocket Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.