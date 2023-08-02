Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 18,274 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 348,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,274 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $36,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Global Payments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $137.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.10.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE:GPN opened at $120.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.91, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.28. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $136.88.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -212.76%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

