Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 610,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 94,870 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $44,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,372 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Targa Resources by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $174,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,167,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Targa Resources Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on TRGP. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.82.

TRGP stock opened at $81.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.05. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 2.28. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $81.99.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 24.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.81%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Further Reading

