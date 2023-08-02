Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,243,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 171,047 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.23% of Pembina Pipeline worth $40,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PBA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 575,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,655,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 53.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 20.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

NYSE PBA opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.47. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $29.59 and a twelve month high of $38.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 26.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.493 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PBA. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

