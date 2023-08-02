Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,399 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 116,199 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.12% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $37,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.53.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $65.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $70.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $434,883.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,062,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $434,883.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,062,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,847 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

