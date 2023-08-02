Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $49.44 Million Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,900,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 476,604 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.73% of Varonis Systems worth $49,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,368,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,690,000 after acquiring an additional 76,109 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 96.8% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 136,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 67,203 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems Trading Up 11.2 %

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $32.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 23.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.26 million. Equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

VRNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.