Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $53.30 Million Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,378,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,014 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Kraft Heinz worth $53,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,964,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,584 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $252,224,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,795,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,398 shares during the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KHC stock opened at $35.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.37. The company has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

KHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.54.

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

