Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 783,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,267 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.47% of Pentair worth $43,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 43,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PNR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group upgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pentair from $63.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.79.

Pentair Price Performance

NYSE:PNR opened at $69.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $70.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.55 and a 200 day moving average of $57.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

See Also

