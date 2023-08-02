Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 1,022,591 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,026,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022,591 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.72% of BlackBerry worth $45,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 272,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 170,083 shares during the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 539,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 94,175 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 267,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 133,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

BB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, May 18th. CIBC upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.20 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

In other news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 11,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $61,860.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,848.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BB opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. BlackBerry Limited has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.59.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 65.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $373.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.36 million.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

