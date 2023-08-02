Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 137,369 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 137,369 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.11% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $38,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771,084 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,315,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,486,000 after buying an additional 1,889,264 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,043,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,159,000 after buying an additional 286,709 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,568,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,841,000 after buying an additional 2,115,658 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,692,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,582,000 after buying an additional 331,940 shares during the period. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $98.14 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.85 and a 1 year high of $120.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.82.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2753 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

