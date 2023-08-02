Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) rose 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.66 and last traded at $11.48. Approximately 220,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 265,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Saturday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Mitek Systems Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $525.44 million, a P/E ratio of 147.02 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.77 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Grotto Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 4,130,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,612,000 after buying an additional 54,314 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,349,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,765 shares during the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,606,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,241,000 after purchasing an additional 164,284 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,537,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,244,000 after purchasing an additional 166,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,817,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,705,000 after purchasing an additional 66,902 shares during the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

Further Reading

