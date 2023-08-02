Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,600 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the June 30th total of 230,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 829,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance

MFG stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.33. 338,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,162. The firm has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.05. Mizuho Financial Group has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $3.47.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on MFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Mizuho Financial Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mizuho Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 0.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.