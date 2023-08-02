Mizuho Lowers Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $325.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $350.00 to $325.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 12.34% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $361.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.78.
Paycom Software Price Performance
Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $370.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $323.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $262.11 and a 1-year high of $402.78.
Insider Transactions at Paycom Software
In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 356.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 62.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
