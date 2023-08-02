Mizuho Lowers Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $325.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $350.00 to $325.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 12.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $361.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.78.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $370.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $323.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $262.11 and a 1-year high of $402.78.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 356.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 62.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

