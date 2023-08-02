MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.69-$1.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $880.00 million-$980.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $919.61 million. MKS Instruments also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.69-1.27 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $104.30.

NASDAQ:MKSI traded down $5.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.58. 1,092,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 1.55. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $64.77 and a 52-week high of $123.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.51.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.85 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.11%.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Partners Vi Cayman Hol sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,292,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MKS Instruments news, major shareholder Carlyle Partners Vi Cayman Hol sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at $558,292,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $27,122.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,725.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,000,450 shares of company stock valued at $172,286,555 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 73.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

