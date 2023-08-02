Moelis & Company (MC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on September 22nd

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the asset manager on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th.

Moelis & Company has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years. Moelis & Company has a dividend payout ratio of 128.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Moelis & Company to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 111.1%.

Shares of MC opened at $48.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 91.98 and a beta of 1.47. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.43.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $179.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.72 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 19.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,035,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,801,000 after buying an additional 169,028 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter worth about $530,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter worth about $485,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,010,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $269,487,000 after purchasing an additional 272,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,366,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,528,000 after purchasing an additional 42,078 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MC. TheStreet lowered Moelis & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

