Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,856,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.1 %

MDLZ stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.19. 3,982,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,168,568. The company has a market capitalization of $102.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.74.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

